How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: James, Lakers set for matchup with the Wizards

Los Angeles Lakers (30-40, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (29-40, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -1.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Washington Wizards. James ranks third in the NBA averaging 29.7 points per game.

The Wizards have gone 17-18 in home games. Washington has a 15-23 record against teams over .500.

The Lakers have gone 10-23 away from home. Los Angeles averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 18-12 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 122-109 in the last matchup on March 12. James led the Lakers with 50 points, and Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Bradley Beal is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

James is averaging 29.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Lakers. Malik Monk is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist).

Lakers: Wayne Ellington: out (illness), Carmelo Anthony: out (illness), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Talen Horton-Tucker: out (ankle).