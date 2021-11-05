 Skip to Content
How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on November 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Tennessee≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports Washington≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 31 Top Cable Channels

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Grizzlies to face Wizards on the road

By The Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (5-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Wizards take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Washington finished 34-38 overall last season while going 19-17 at home. The Wizards averaged 7.3 steals, 4.1 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

Memphis went 19-23 in Western Conference play and 20-16 on the road last season. The Grizzlies averaged 26.9 assists per game on 42.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Anthony Gill: out (calf), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (arm), Davis Bertans: out (left ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee), Cassius Winston: out (hamstring).

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hand).

