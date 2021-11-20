How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Washington plays Miami, seeks 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (11-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (10-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Miami aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Wizards are 8-5 in Eastern Conference games. Washington ranks second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 46.7 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma paces the Wizards with 9.1 boards.

The Heat are 5-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami averages 110.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 19 the Heat won 112-97 led by 32 points from Jimmy Butler, while Bradley Beal scored 30 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is scoring 23.9 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Wizards. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 16.5 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 12.4 points and 7.6 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 103.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 108.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Daniel Gafford: day to day (thumb), Davis Bertans: out (ankle), Spencer Dinwiddie: out (rest), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Tyler Herro: out (wrist).