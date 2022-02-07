How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on February 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Washington plays Miami on home slide

Miami Heat (34-20, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Miami looking to stop its five-game home skid.

The Wizards are 6-5 in division games. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 7.6.

The Heat have gone 21-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.7 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 119-112 on Dec. 29. Tyler Herro scored 32 points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists for the Wizards. Kuzma is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Herro is scoring 20.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 20.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 103.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 109.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (wrist).

Heat: Max Strus: day to day (quad), Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols), Caleb Martin: day to day (achilles), Jimmy Butler: day to day (toe), P.J. Tucker: day to day (knee).