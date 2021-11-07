 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports Washington≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 31 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Milwaukee takes road win streak into matchup with Washington

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (4-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bucks take on Washington.

Washington went 34-38 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Wizards shot 47.5% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

Milwaukee went 46-26 overall and 30-12 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Bucks shot 48.7% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Anthony Gill: out (calf), Davis Bertans: out (left ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee), Cassius Winston: out (hamstring).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Khris Middleton: out (illness), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.