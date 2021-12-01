How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Wizards host the Timberwolves in non-conference action

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves visit Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards in cross-conference action.

The Wizards are 7-2 in home games. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference with 37.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 8.0.

The Timberwolves are 4-4 on the road. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 46.2 rebounds per game led by Towns averaging 9.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is averaging 22.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and six assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Towns is averaging 23.5 points, nine rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Timberwolves. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 102.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 111.7 points, 47.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Timberwolves: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (illness), Jaden McDaniels: out (illness), Patrick Beverley: out (adductor).