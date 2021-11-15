How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Wizards play the Pelicans on 4-game win streak

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (2-12, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (9-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into a matchup with New Orleans as winners of four games in a row.

The Wizards are 5-1 on their home court. Washington has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pelicans have gone 1-6 away from home. New Orleans allows 111.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is averaging 15 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Devonte’ Graham is averaging 15.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 20.6 points and 12.9 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 7-3, averaging 107.1 points, 48.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points per game.

Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 102.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Bradley Beal: out (personal), Davis Bertans: out (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (foot).