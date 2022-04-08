 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, NBC Sports Washington, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In Washington, New York, and Nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $89.99-----
NBC Sports Washington≥ $89.99---
NBA TV≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG and NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG, NBC Sports Washington, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: New York plays Washington, aims for 5th straight road win

New York Knicks (35-45, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (35-45, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Knicks play Washington.

The Wizards are 24-26 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is sixth in the league with 49.1 points in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 10.2.

The Knicks are 20-30 in Eastern Conference play. New York is 17-23 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks won 100-97 in the last matchup on March 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Julius Randle is averaging 20.1 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: out (knee).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (illness), Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder), Julius Randle: out (quad).

