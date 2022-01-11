How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on January 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Oklahoma City takes on Washington on 4-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (13-25, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (19-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City enters the matchup against Washington after losing four straight games.

The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington has an 8-2 record in one-possession games.

The Thunder are 5-13 in road games. Oklahoma City ranks seventh in the Western Conference allowing only 107.5 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wizards won 101-99 in the last matchup on Nov. 27. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 20 points, and Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caldwell-Pope averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Kyle Kuzma is shooting 48.6% and averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 21.6 points and five assists for the Thunder. Aaron Wiggins is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Thunder: 3-7, averaging 100.5 points, 46.9 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Gill: out (health and safety protocols), Montrezl Harrell: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Thunder: Isaiah Roby: out (health and safety protocols).