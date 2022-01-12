How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on January 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Orlando takes on Washington, seeks to stop 9-game slide

Orlando Magic (7-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (21-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -9

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando enters the matchup against Washington as losers of nine straight games.

The Wizards are 5-5 in division games. Washington leads the Eastern Conference with 51.1 points in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 10.5.

The Magic are 4-26 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is 6-21 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wizards won 102-100 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 27 points, and Terrence Ross led the Magic with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is averaging 24 points and 6.4 assists for the Wizards. Davis Bertans is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Franz Wagner is averaging 15.7 points for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 102.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Gill: day to day (health and safety protocols), Bradley Beal: out (health protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Robin Lopez: out (health and safety protocols).