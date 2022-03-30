How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on March 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Orlando faces Washington on 3-game slide

Orlando Magic (20-56, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (32-43, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -3.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando comes into the matchup with Washington after losing three straight games.

The Wizards are 6-7 against the rest of their division. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 24.7 assists per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 3.5.

The Magic are 10-36 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 5-35 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup 112-106 on Jan. 13, with Kuzma scoring 19 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Cole Anthony is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 107.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 106.5 points, 47.2 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (knee).

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (wrist), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).