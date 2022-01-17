How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Embiid and the 76ers face the Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers (25-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (22-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Washington. He’s fifth in the NBA averaging 27.2 points per game.

The Wizards are 15-13 in conference play. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 24.0 assists per game led by Bradley Beal averaging 6.4.

The 76ers are 16-11 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.5% from deep. Seth Curry leads the 76ers shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won 117-96 in the last meeting on Dec. 26. Embiid led the 76ers with 36 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie led the Wizards with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is averaging 24 points and 6.4 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 24.8 points and 11.2 rebounds while shooting 52.7% over the past 10 games for Washington.

Embiid is scoring 27.2 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

76ers: 9-1, averaging 113.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Davis Bertans: out (foot), Bradley Beal: out (health protocols).

76ers: Danny Green: out (hip), Ben Simmons: out (back), Matisse Thybulle: out (shoulder), Shake Milton: out (back), Joel Embiid: day to day (elbow).