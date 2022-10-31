How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Online on October 31, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, October 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Washington plays conference rival Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -4.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Philadelphia take the court.

Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Philadelphia finished 6-6 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Corey Kispert: out (ankle).

76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (illness).