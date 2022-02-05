How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Washington plays Phoenix on 4-game home skid

Phoenix Suns (41-10, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-27, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to stop its four-game home skid with a victory over Phoenix.

The Wizards are 13-12 on their home court. Washington is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 50.7 points in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 10.2.

The Suns have gone 19-5 away from home. Phoenix ranks third in the NBA with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 7.7.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Wizards 118-98 in their last meeting on Dec. 17. JaVale McGee led the Suns with 17 points, and Beal led the Wizards with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is scoring 23.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 19.6 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Devin Booker is averaging 25.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 106.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Suns: 9-1, averaging 118.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: day to day (wrist), Thomas Bryant: day to day (ankle).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Landry Shamet: out (ankle).