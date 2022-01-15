How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Portland plays Washington on 3-game road skid

Portland Trail Blazers (16-25, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (22-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Washington looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Wizards are 12-7 in home games. Washington is 8-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trail Blazers have gone 2-14 away from home. Portland has an 8-18 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is averaging 24 points and 6.4 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 13.4 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 109.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out (health protocols).

Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Norman Powell: out (health and safety protocols), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Anfernee Simons: out (personal), Cody Zeller: out (knee).