 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Washington≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Kuzma, Wizards to host Murray and the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (23-36, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (27-31, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -2; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards host Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs in non-conference play.

The Wizards have gone 15-15 in home games. Washington is the top team in the Eastern Conference averaging 50.1 points in the paint. Bradley Beal leads the Wizards scoring 10.2.

The Spurs are 12-18 in road games. San Antonio is 15-18 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs defeated the Wizards 116-99 in their last matchup on Nov. 30. Derrick White led the Spurs with 24 points, and Beal led the Wizards with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuzma is averaging 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Doug McDermott averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Murray is shooting 52.0% and averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 103.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 41.9 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee).

Spurs: Tre Jones: day to day (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.