How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Kuzma, Wizards to host Murray and the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (23-36, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (27-31, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -2; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards host Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs in non-conference play.

The Wizards have gone 15-15 in home games. Washington is the top team in the Eastern Conference averaging 50.1 points in the paint. Bradley Beal leads the Wizards scoring 10.2.

The Spurs are 12-18 in road games. San Antonio is 15-18 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs defeated the Wizards 116-99 in their last matchup on Nov. 30. Derrick White led the Spurs with 24 points, and Beal led the Wizards with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuzma is averaging 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wizards. Corey Kispert is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Doug McDermott averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Murray is shooting 52.0% and averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 103.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 41.9 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee).

Spurs: Tre Jones: day to day (knee).