How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Washington Wizards face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Washington takes on Toronto, looks for 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors (5-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (5-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Wizards face Toronto.

Washington finished 34-38 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Wizards averaged 116.6 points per game last season, 20.1 from the free throw line and 30.6 from 3-point range.

Toronto went 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors gave up 111.7 points per game while committing 21.7 fouls last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 20 the Wizards won 98-83 led by 23 points from Bradley Beal, while Scottie Barnes scored 12 points for the Raptors.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Anthony Gill: out (calf), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee), Cassius Winston: out (hamstring).

Raptors: Scottie Barnes: out (thumb), Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).