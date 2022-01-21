 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

In Washington and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Washington≥ $84.99---
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Beal and the Wizards host conference foe Toronto

Toronto Raptors (21-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Toronto will play on Friday.

The Wizards have gone 16-14 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.3 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Raptors are 13-13 in conference matchups. Toronto is the league leader with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 2.8.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup on Dec. 5, with Pascal Siakam scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Kyle Kuzma is shooting 51.8% and averaging 23.2 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 107.5 points, 46.6 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: None listed.

Raptors: Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Gary Trent Jr.: out (ankle).

