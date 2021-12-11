 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. While in Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99-----
NBC Sports Washington≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Washington + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Utah faces Washington on 6-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (18-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (15-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah seeks to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over Washington.

The Wizards have gone 8-3 at home. Washington averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jazz are 9-3 in road games. Utah scores 115.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is averaging 22.6 points and 5.7 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 14.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 106.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 120.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.