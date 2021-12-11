How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz

In Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. While in Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Utah faces Washington on 6-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (18-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (15-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah seeks to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over Washington.

The Wizards have gone 8-3 at home. Washington averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jazz are 9-3 in road games. Utah scores 115.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is averaging 22.6 points and 5.7 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 14.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 106.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 120.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).