How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz Game Online on November 12, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Washington Wizards face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz

Can you stream Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview: Utah puts road win streak on the line against Washington

Utah Jazz (10-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Washington looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Wizards are 3-3 on their home court. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 110.6 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Jazz are 5-3 in road games. Utah ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 27.7 assists per game led by Mike Conley averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Kuzma averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Bradley Beal is averaging 21.6 points and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games for Washington.

Jordan Clarkson is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, while averaging 18.6 points and 5.2 assists. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 22.7 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 107.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 116.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Kristaps Porzingis: out (groin), Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Bradley Beal: out (health and safety protocols), Taj Gibson: out (neck).

Jazz: None listed.