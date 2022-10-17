How to Watch ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ at BravoCon for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

This weekend, Andy Cohen and many of your favorite Bravo celebrities attended BravoCon in New York City. BravoCon included meet and greets, shopping experiences, and much more. Also at the convention, special episodes of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” were filmed and are premiering on Bravo throughout the week. Viewers at home can tune in to catch up on all of the action beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 1:30 a.m. ET with new episodes airing through Friday, Oct. 21. You can watch it all go down with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ at BravoCon

When: Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 21 at 1:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 21 at 1:30 a.m. ET Where: Bravo

Bravo Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Episodes can also be streamed on Peacock.

About ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ at BravoCon

This jam-packed weekend included several different events with “Watch What Happens Live” host, Andy Cohen, which will air on Bravo this week. The new episodes will highlight some of the best moments from BravoCon. During the multi-day event, the schedule featured Q&A sessions, looks back on previous seasons, and of course, plenty of tea was spilled throughout. Plus, the first-ever Andy’s Legends Ball took place.

Coming in from all different franchises, more than 140 Bravo celebrities made appearances at BravoCon. The highly-anticipated event featured stars from “Vanderpump Rules,” “Summer House,” “Southern Charm,” “Shahs of Sunset,” “Below Deck,” and “The Real Housewives” franchise. Even a few former housewives showed up for the occasion. Be sure to tune in throughout the week to see what happened live at BravoCon.

How to Stream ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ at BravoCon for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” at BravoCon on Bravo using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services