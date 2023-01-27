How to Watch ‘We Are Not Alone’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

There’s no way humanity is the only intelligent life in the universe, right? With so many stars and planets out there, there’s got to be some alien species wondering what else is out there…or what planets there are to conquer. In “We Are Not Alone,” the new movie coming to the Roku Channel on Friday, Jan. 27, those aliens have already found us. Earth has been conquered, but the aliens find out humanity is a much more ridiculous species than they ever imagined. You can watch We Are Not Alone with a free sign-up to Roku Channel .

About ‘We Are Not Alone’

“We Are Not Alone” is set six weeks after the Gu’un species have invaded and completely conquered Earth. They came for our resources, but they didn’t figure humanity’s complete backwardness into their plans for domination. It’s been less than two months since they landed, and already the Gu’un are starting to wonder whether or not they’ve made a huge mistake.

This hilarious new movie explores the culture clash between humankind and its new masters, who are trying to make sense of a planet so confusing and idiotic that its inhabitants can’t even agree which side of the road to drive on. Can humanity fight back against its new extraplanetary overlords, or will they grow so confounded by our stubborn refusal to do anything sensible that they’ll simply give up and move on?

What devices can you use to stream ‘We Are Not Alone’?

You can watch We Are Not Alone on Roku Channel using Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘We Are Not Alone’ Trailer