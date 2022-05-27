How to Watch ‘We Feed People’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile
When there is any sort of disaster around the world, chances are good that Chef José Andrés’ nonprofit organization the World Central Kitchen will be on hand to feed those impacted. In a new National Geographic documentary directed by Ron Howard and airing on Disney+, viewers can see what drives the Spanish immigrant who has brought aid to war-torn Ukraine, hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, tornado-decimated Kentucky, and more. Watch on Friday, May 27 with Subscription to Disney+.
How to Watch ‘We Feed People’
- When: Friday, May 27
- TV: Disney+
Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+.
About ‘We Feed People’
Fred Rogers famously once told children that when things got scary they should “find the helpers,” and there is no doubt that in a world that is getting increasingly scary by the minute José Andrés is a helper. Born in Spain, Chef Andrés moved to New York at age 21 to work in a popular Spanish restaurant, and as he built his fine-dining career in the subsequent decades, began dedicating more and more time to charity work.
After the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Andrés formed the World Central Kitchen in order to provide healthy meals to people impacted by tragedies the world over. The NGO is often one of the first organizations on the ground when disaster strikes, having provided assistance across the United States as well as in the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Zambia, Peru, Cuba, Uganda, Cambodia, Poland, and more.
In the film, Academy Award-winner Ron Howard spotlights how the World Central Kitchen has grown and evolved in the 12 years since its creation to go from a “scrappy group of grassroots volunteers to becoming one of the most highly regarded humanitarian aid organizations in the disaster relief sector.” You can watch the moving and inspiring film beginning on Friday, May 27 with a Subscription to Disney+.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘We Feed People’ on Disney+?
“We Feed People” on Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
