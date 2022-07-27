How to Watch ‘We Met in Virtual Reality’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Sometimes it’s easier to be there for somebody when you aren’t actually there at all. Take a trip into the unreal with the HBO and HBO Max exclusive documentary “We Met in Virtual Reality” and discover how connecting in a simulated 3D environment is changing the lives of so many people. Looking at several relationships that exist almost entirely in virtual space, the documentary will examine what life can be like for those less interested in the physical. Step into a whole new world Wednesday, July 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘We Met in Virtual Reality’

About ‘We Met in Virtual Reality’

Through the technology of virtual reality (VR), people can connect in ways never thought of before. “We Met in Virtual Reality” is a documentary focused on those relationships and how participating virtually has opened up the world for so many. While many people were feeling global isolation, VR allowed some to reach out and interact with others in special chatrooms. Forging friendships and creating intimacy, these connections are just as strong as those made in the so-called “real world.”

Director Joe Hunting examines the culture of VR society, discussing how it is one worth preserving. The documentary is filmed entirely in the virtual world on the increasingly popular platform VRChat. Viewers will follow several citizens of the virtual utopia, including an American Sign Language (ASL) teacher creating a community for the deaf in the VR landscape. Two long-distance couples share their experiences as well, relating the troubles and triumphs that come with real dating in a virtual world.

Can You Stream ‘We Met in Virtual Reality’ for Free?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not have a free trial. New and current subscribers will have access to the documentary on Wednesday, July 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and it will release on July 26 for HBO Max customers as well.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘We Met in Virtual Reality’ on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.