How to Watch ‘We Need to Talk About Bill Cosby’ for Free Without Cable

He was America’s dad, a universally beloved figure on the Mount Rushmore of comedy, and he was a sexual predator. Bill Cosby was a legendary entertainer whose downfall was almost as monumental as his rise to fame. Now, a 4-part documentary looks at the complicated legacy of a man who made millions laugh while hiding a disturbing secret. You can watch the series for free on Showtime.

About ‘We Need to Talk About Bill Cosby’

Comedian and producer W. Kamau Bell is the force behind the series. You’ll see interviews with a lineup of Cosby survivors, cultural commentators, journalists, and comedians.

“He is a man who is celebrated for what he did to uplift Black people,” Bell said. “He was a man who was celebrated for his transformational performances and for his incredible performances. He was a man who was celebrated for his philanthropy. For a time, he was labeled America’s dad at a time when other Black people on TV were being discarded and literally being chased on the news. At the same token, he’s a man who I have learned and believe was, behind the scenes, sexually assaulting, grooming, and raping women – at least more than 60 that we know about.

“He is a man who was sent to prison and is now out of prison, and we have to figure out what we can learn from this whole thing. That’s the important part for me is what can we learn from this so that we can create a society that is safer and more supportive of women overall, but also for survivors of sexual assault and rape overall. And even below that, a part of this is about the way in which America has a toxic relationship with just sex and sexual and intimate relationships period, that goes all the way down to sex education that kids get in school.”

Last year, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court released Cosby from his 2018 sentence for the 2004 rape of Andrea Constand. The court ruled that a district attorney had made a secret agreement with Cosby back in 2005 that he wouldn’t be criminally charged if he admitted what he had done.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

