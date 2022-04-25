How to Watch ‘We Own This City’ Live Online Without Cable

Based on the non-fiction book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, “We Own This City” is an examination of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force circa 2017. Co-created by “The Wire” creator David Simon, the six-episode limited series premieres on HBO on April 25. Watch the gritty, dramatic true story of police corruption at 9 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘We Own This City’

“We Own This City” chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, illustrating the deep-set corruption that wormed its way through the city several years ago. After Freddie Gray’s arrest and death following the legal possession of a knife, there’s a real manpower lag within the department. Rather than shine a scrutinizing light on the darkness within the police force, the budget cut has the opposite effect. The city loses control of those willing to work, and several members of the Gun Trace Task Force begin to steal from those they arrest, falsify their overtime hours, and worse.

Written by George Pelecanos and David Simon, “We Own This City” is a critical look at the moral collapse that befell the city of Baltimore when policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were glorified over actual police work.

The show stars Jon Bernthal as Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, along with Wunmi Mosaku, Josh Charles, Jamie Hector, Rob Brown, Larry Mitchell, and Dagmara Domińczyk. At its core, “We Own This City” is a dark, insightful critique of a system that requires its own beneficiaries to move the levers of change. Watch the show on HBO when it premieres Monday, April 25, or stream it with an HBO Max subscription.

