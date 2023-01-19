How to Watch ‘Web of Death’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

This week, Hulu ’s popular library of true crime titles grows again. “ Web of Death ,” the newest addition to the collection, debuts exclusively on the streaming service, and it’s one you won’t want to miss out on. Each episode examines a unique way in which technology and the internet played roles in solving crimes. The season premiere of “Web of Death” drops on Hulu on Thursday, Jan. 19. You can watch Web of Death with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 'Web of Death' Series Premiere

“Web of Death” features six different intriguing cases and shows the work done by professionals to make sure justice is served. The docu-series gives viewers a look into the jobs of online investigators as they search the internet for clues and pieces of evidence. These web sleuths often have to go above and beyond to find any potential information that may not have been discovered by the police and other investigators. They use a variety of methods and platforms, from DNA databases to social media, to get to the bottom of each bizarre case.

In one case, a skull is discovered in a cement bucket at a truck stop. Another story follows a Jane Doe investigation in California. ABC notes that the series shines a light on the “incredible persistence, attention to detail, and vast networks” of these online sleuths and how their efforts have been successful.

“Web of Death” Season 1 features the following episodes:

Episode 1: “Jackpot Murder”

Episode 2: “Boulder Jane Doe”

Episode 3: “Crowdsourced Justice”

Episode 4: “California Dreaming”

Episode 5: “Facebook Live”

Episode 6: “Body of Evidence”

