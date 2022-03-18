How to Watch ‘WeCrashed’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

“WeCrashed,” a new drama series about WeWork’s rising success and sudden failure, debuts this week. “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,” a podcast by Wondery, is the inspiration behind the Apple TV+ series.

The first three episodes of “WeCrashed” will arrive on the streaming service on Friday, March 18. Then each Friday through April 22, a new episode will be available to stream. The first season has a total of eight episodes. You can stream the series with a seven-day free trial to Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘WeCrashed’ Series Premiere

About ‘WeCrashed’

“WeCrashed” retells the true story of WeWork’s highs and lows and its sudden crash. The coworking space became a massive success worth $47 billion within its first 10 years. But what was once an extremely successful startup fell to the bottom. The series explores what went wrong and why it all fell apart. The company’s story was fueled by greed, narcissism, and chaos.

The cast features Jared Leto as Adam Neumann (co-founder of WeWork), Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann (wife of Adam Neumann), Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey (co-founder of WeWork), and America Ferrera as Elishia Kennedy.

O.T. Fagbenle, Theo Stockman, Steven Boyer, Anthony Edwards, Kim Eui-sung, Cricket Brown, and Robert Emmet Lunney also have recurring roles.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘WeCrashed’ on Apple TV+ ?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Can You Stream ‘WeCrashed’ for Free?

Apple TV+ currently offers a free one-week trial that you can use to stream “WeCrashed” and other Apple Originals. After the free trial ends, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99.