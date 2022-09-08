 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu Disney+ Wedding Season

How to Watch ‘Wedding Season’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

A new Disney+ U.K. original series debuts domestically on Hulu this week. “Wedding Season” crosses genres and is a rom-com action thriller that features something that nearly everyone will enjoy. In “Wedding Season,” Katie (Rosa Salazar) and Stefan (Gavin Drea) are two wedding guests who connect with one another. They hit things off and start an affair, even though Katie already has a fiancé. All eight episodes drop on Thursday, Sept. 8. and you can watch them all with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Wedding Season’ Premiere

About ‘Wedding Season’

A couple of months after their fateful meeting and subsequent dalliance, Katie’s wedding day has finally arrived. Though this was meant to be a magical day, it goes downhill quickly with eight shocking murders. Katie’s new husband and seven members of his family are killed. Stefan is immediately pinned as a suspect, but he’s beginning to wonder if Katie might have committed the crime. Then, Katie and Stefan take off on a trip together throughout the U.K. and U.S. while trying to maintain their innocence.

Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook, and Omar Baroud also star in “Wedding Season.” U.K. audiences can find it on Disney+ and the show is available to stream on Star+ in Latin America.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Wedding Season’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Wedding Season’ on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch the 'Wedding Season' Preview:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.