How to Watch ‘Wedding Season’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

A new Disney+ U.K. original series debuts domestically on Hulu this week. “Wedding Season” crosses genres and is a rom-com action thriller that features something that nearly everyone will enjoy. In “Wedding Season,” Katie (Rosa Salazar) and Stefan (Gavin Drea) are two wedding guests who connect with one another. They hit things off and start an affair, even though Katie already has a fiancé. All eight episodes drop on Thursday, Sept. 8. and you can watch them all with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Wedding Season’ Premiere

About ‘Wedding Season’

A couple of months after their fateful meeting and subsequent dalliance, Katie’s wedding day has finally arrived. Though this was meant to be a magical day, it goes downhill quickly with eight shocking murders. Katie’s new husband and seven members of his family are killed. Stefan is immediately pinned as a suspect, but he’s beginning to wonder if Katie might have committed the crime. Then, Katie and Stefan take off on a trip together throughout the U.K. and U.S. while trying to maintain their innocence.

Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook, and Omar Baroud also star in “Wedding Season.” U.K. audiences can find it on Disney+ and the show is available to stream on Star+ in Latin America.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Wedding Season’ on Hulu?

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Wedding Season’ on Disney+?

