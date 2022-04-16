How to Watch 2022 USFL Football Week 1 Live for Free without Cable

It might be mid-April, but believe it or not, it’s football season. After 37 years, the USFL is back to provide football-starved fans actual on-field action to complement their NFL Draft and free-agent research and discussions. In this inaugural season for the reformed league, eight teams will play games in Birmingham, Ala. before the playoffs take place at Canton, Ohio’s Hall of Fame Stadium. You can watch Week 1 of the 2022 USFL season beginning on Saturday, April 16 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Week 1 of the 2022 USFL Season

Two Week 1 games will also be streamed on Peacock.

About Week 1 of the 2022 USFL Season

You won’t see Jim Kelly, Dan Marino, or Herschel Walker in action this weekend, but the USFL is back nonetheless. It’s not technically the same USFL as in the good old days, as a group representing the previous version’s owners have — thus far unsuccessfully — sued in an attempt to stop the league.

However, the eight teams making up this incarnation will bear the same names as some of the original league’s members: Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generalsbea New Orleans Breakers, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

Despite the geographically specific names, all of the 2022 regular-season USFL games will be played in Birmingham, Ala. The postseason will then move to Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The USFL’s 2022 games will be spread over four networks owned by two media companies; Fox’s broadcast network and Fox Sports 1 and NBCU’s NBC and USA Network. Peacock will also stream four games during the season.

2022 USFL Week 1 Schedule

Date Time Game Channel April 16 7:30 p.m. ET New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions Fox, NBC, Peacock April 17 12 noon ET Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers NBC, Peacock April 17 4 p.m. ET Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers USA April 17 8 p.m. ET Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers FS1

Can You Watch Week 1 Games of the 2022 USFL Season in 4K?

Both Fox and FS1 will broadcast their 2022 USFL games in 4K. fuboTV will carry the games in 4K directly from their service at no extra charge, and they will be available from the YouTube TV interface with their $19.99 per month 4K Plus Add-on.

If you are a subscriber of Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV (in select markets), you can watch the games live in 4K using your TV Everywhere credentials in the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. That means that even YouTube TV subscribers won’t have to pay for the 4K Plus Add-On if they want to watch the game in 4K.

2022 USFL Week 1 4K Schedule

Date Time Game Channel April 16 7:30 p.m. ET New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions Fox 4K April 17 8 p.m. ET Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers FS1 4K

How to Stream the 2022 USFL Season for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Week 1 games of the 2022 USFL season live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.