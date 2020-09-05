How to Watch 2020 College Football Week 1 Games Live Online

College football is making a comeback under odd circumstances this year. While the season is not yet fully underway as yet, there has already been some scuffling around schedules all due to COVID-19 and ensuring conditions are safe to play. Nonetheless, the first weekend games kick off this Saturday, Sept. 5 beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

How to Stream Week 1 FBS Games

When: Saturday, Sept. 5 at 1 p.m ET

TV: ESPN, CBS Sports Network, ESPN College Extra

Stream: Watch with Free Trial on Hulu + Live TV

While none of the games being played this weekend comprise of the highly-watched Top 25 NCAA Football Teams, the games are still expected to get your adrenaline pumping.

College football fans will be treated to several games, which will be kicked off by the Eastern Kentucky Colonels facing off against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 1 p.m. on ESPN, while SMU will go against Texas State at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN, and Houston Baptist vs. North Texas follows at 7:30 p.m on ESPN College Extra.

All eyes will be on the last games of the night when Arkansas State faces off against Memphis at 8 p.m. on ESPN and Stephen F. Austin goes against UTEP at 9 p.m on ESPN College Extra. The meeting between Arkansas State and Memphis is sure to thrill fans as the two teams have long been rivalries.

How to Stream the Week 1 FBS Games Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Check the chart below to see where you can watch the FBS Games live on ESPN and CBS Sports Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options