How to Watch Week 1 of the NFL Preseason Live For Free Without Cable

The long, arduous wait is finally over — football, in some form at least, is back. You can watch the next generation of NFL stars make a name for themselves all weekend, with the first games starting on Thursday, August 12. While some of the games will only be available on local stations in each of the participating team’s markets, you can watch the nationally televised games on NFL Network. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

How to Watch Week 1 of the NFL Preseason for Free Without Cable

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

NFL Network will be your national home for preseason football. But be sure to check the table below to find out where to find your home team on a local station in your area.

NFL Week 1 Preseason Schedule

How to Stream Week 1 of the NFL Preseason for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch Week 1 of the NFL Preseason using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.