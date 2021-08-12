 Skip to Content
How to Watch Week 1 of the NFL Preseason Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The long, arduous wait is finally over — football, in some form at least, is back. You can watch the next generation of NFL stars make a name for themselves all weekend, with the first games starting on Thursday, August 12. While some of the games will only be available on local stations in each of the participating team’s markets, you can watch the nationally televised games on NFL Network. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

NFL Network will be your national home for preseason football. But be sure to check the table below to find out where to find your home team on a local station in your area.

NFL Week 1 Preseason Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Local Stations
Thu, Aug 12 7:30 PM ET Washington at New England NFL Network WRC / WBZ
7:30 PM ET Pittsburgh at Philadelphia KDKA / WCAU
Fri, Aug 13 7 PM ET Tennessee at Atlanta WKRN / WUPA
7 PM ET Buffalo at Detroit NFL Network WKBW / WJBK
10 PM ET Dallas at Arizona NFL Network KPNX
Sat, Aug 14 1 PM ET Miami at Chicago NFL Network WFOR / WFLD
4 PM ET Denver at Minnesota NFL Network KUSA / KMSP
7 PM ET New Orleans at Baltimore WVUE / WBAL
7 PM ET Cleveland at Jacksonville NFL Network WEWS / WFOX-TV
7:30 PM ET N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants WCBS / WNBC
7:30 PM ET Cincinnati at Tampa Bay WKRC / WFLA
8 PM ET Houston at Green Bay KTRK / WGBA-WTMJ
8:30 PM ET Kansas City at San Francisco KSHB / KPIX
9 PM ET Seattle at Las Vegas KCPQ / KPIX
10 PM ET L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams NFL Network KABC / KCBS
Sun, Aug 15 1 PM ET Carolina at Indianapolis NFL Network WSOC / WXIN

How to Stream Week 1 of the NFL Preseason for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch Week 1 of the NFL Preseason using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NFL Network---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NFL Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

