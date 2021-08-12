How to Watch Week 1 of the NFL Preseason Live For Free Without Cable
The long, arduous wait is finally over — football, in some form at least, is back. You can watch the next generation of NFL stars make a name for themselves all weekend, with the first games starting on Thursday, August 12. While some of the games will only be available on local stations in each of the participating team’s markets, you can watch the nationally televised games on NFL Network. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
- When: Thursday, August 12 - Sunday, August 15
- TV: NFL Network
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
NFL Network will be your national home for preseason football. But be sure to check the table below to find out where to find your home team on a local station in your area.
NFL Week 1 Preseason Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Local Stations
|Thu, Aug 12
|7:30 PM ET
|Washington at New England
|NFL Network
|WRC / WBZ
|7:30 PM ET
|Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
|KDKA / WCAU
|Fri, Aug 13
|7 PM ET
|Tennessee at Atlanta
|WKRN / WUPA
|7 PM ET
|Buffalo at Detroit
|NFL Network
|WKBW / WJBK
|10 PM ET
|Dallas at Arizona
|NFL Network
|KPNX
|Sat, Aug 14
|1 PM ET
|Miami at Chicago
|NFL Network
|WFOR / WFLD
|4 PM ET
|Denver at Minnesota
|NFL Network
|KUSA / KMSP
|7 PM ET
|New Orleans at Baltimore
|WVUE / WBAL
|7 PM ET
|Cleveland at Jacksonville
|NFL Network
|WEWS / WFOX-TV
|7:30 PM ET
|N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants
|WCBS / WNBC
|7:30 PM ET
|Cincinnati at Tampa Bay
|WKRC / WFLA
|8 PM ET
|Houston at Green Bay
|KTRK / WGBA-WTMJ
|8:30 PM ET
|Kansas City at San Francisco
|KSHB / KPIX
|9 PM ET
|Seattle at Las Vegas
|KCPQ / KPIX
|10 PM ET
|L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams
|NFL Network
|KABC / KCBS
|Sun, Aug 15
|1 PM ET
|Carolina at Indianapolis
|NFL Network
|WSOC / WXIN
How to Stream Week 1 of the NFL Preseason for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch Week 1 of the NFL Preseason using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
