How to Watch Week 2 of the NFL Preseason For Free Without Cable
Week 2 of the shortened NFL preseason is here! Week 1 of the NFL Preseason had its share of surprises, like young QBs Drew Lock and Justin Fields. Will we see more rookie breakouts or will an unforeseen name emerge as this week’s hero? Find out on NFL Network and your local affiliates. In addition, this week, two games will also be televised on ESPN — one on Friday night and one on Monday night.
While some of the games will only be available on local stations in each of the participating team’s markets, you can watch nationally televised games on NFL Network and ESPN. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
- When: Thursday, August 19 - Sunday, August 22
- TV: NFL Network and ESPN
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
NFL Network will be your national home for preseason football. But be sure to check the table below to find out where to find your home team on a local station in your area.
NFL Week 2 Preseason Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|National Network
|Local Stations
|Thu, Aug 19
|7:30 PM ET
|New England at Philadelphia
|NFL Network
|WBZ / WCAU
|Fri, Aug 20
|8 PM ET
|Cincinnati at Washington
|NFL Network
|WKRC / WRC
|8 PM ET
|Kansas City at Arizona
|ESPN
|KSHB / KPNX
|Sat, Aug 21
|1 PM ET
|Buffalo at Chicago
|NFL Network
|WKBW / WFLD
|4:25 PM ET
|N.Y. Jets at Green Bay
|NFL Network
|WCBS / WGBA-WTMJ
|7 PM ET
|Baltimore at Carolina
|WBAL / WSOC
|7 PM ET
|Atlanta at Miami
|WUPA / WFOR
|7:30 PM ET
|Tennessee at Tampa Bay
|WKRN / WFLA
|7:30 PM ET
|Detroit at Pittsburgh
|NFL Network
|WJBK / KDKA
|8 PM ET
|Indianapolis at Minnesota
|WXIN / KMSP
|8 PM ET
|Houston at Dallas
|KTRK
|10 PM ET
|Las Vegas at L.A. Rams
|NFL Network
|KPIX / KCBS
|10 PM ET
|Denver at Seattle
|KUSA / KCPQ
|Sun, Aug 22
|1 PM ET
|N.Y. Giants at Cleveland
|NFL Network
|WNBC / WEWS
|7:30 PM ET
|San Francisco at L.A. Chargers
|NFL Network
|KPIX / KABC
|Mon, Aug 23
|8 PM ET
|Jacksonville at New Orleans
|ESPN
|WFOX-TV / WVUE
How to Stream Week 2 of the NFL Preseason for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Week 2 of the NFL Preseason using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•