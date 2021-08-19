Week 2 of the shortened NFL preseason is here! Week 1 of the NFL Preseason had its share of surprises, like young QBs Drew Lock and Justin Fields. Will we see more rookie breakouts or will an unforeseen name emerge as this week’s hero? Find out on NFL Network and your local affiliates. In addition, this week, two games will also be televised on ESPN — one on Friday night and one on Monday night.

While some of the games will only be available on local stations in each of the participating team’s markets, you can watch nationally televised games on NFL Network and ESPN. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

How to Watch Week 2 of the NFL Preseason for Free Without Cable

NFL Network will be your national home for preseason football. But be sure to check the table below to find out where to find your home team on a local station in your area.

NFL Week 2 Preseason Schedule

How to Stream Week 2 of the NFL Preseason for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Week 2 of the NFL Preseason using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV.

