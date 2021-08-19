 Skip to Content
How to Watch Week 2 of the NFL Preseason For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Week 2 of the shortened NFL preseason is here! Week 1 of the NFL Preseason had its share of surprises, like young QBs Drew Lock and Justin Fields. Will we see more rookie breakouts or will an unforeseen name emerge as this week’s hero? Find out on NFL Network and your local affiliates. In addition, this week, two games will also be televised on ESPN — one on Friday night and one on Monday night.

While some of the games will only be available on local stations in each of the participating team’s markets, you can watch nationally televised games on NFL Network and ESPN. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

How to Watch Week 2 of the NFL Preseason for Free Without Cable

NFL Network will be your national home for preseason football. But be sure to check the table below to find out where to find your home team on a local station in your area.

NFL Week 2 Preseason Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game National Network Local Stations
Thu, Aug 19 7:30 PM ET New England at Philadelphia NFL Network WBZ / WCAU
Fri, Aug 20 8 PM ET Cincinnati at Washington NFL Network WKRC / WRC
8 PM ET Kansas City at Arizona ESPN KSHB / KPNX
Sat, Aug 21 1 PM ET Buffalo at Chicago NFL Network WKBW / WFLD
4:25 PM ET N.Y. Jets at Green Bay NFL Network WCBS / WGBA-WTMJ
7 PM ET Baltimore at Carolina WBAL / WSOC
7 PM ET Atlanta at Miami WUPA / WFOR
7:30 PM ET Tennessee at Tampa Bay WKRN / WFLA
7:30 PM ET Detroit at Pittsburgh NFL Network WJBK / KDKA
8 PM ET Indianapolis at Minnesota WXIN / KMSP
8 PM ET Houston at Dallas KTRK
10 PM ET Las Vegas at L.A. Rams NFL Network KPIX / KCBS
10 PM ET Denver at Seattle KUSA / KCPQ
Sun, Aug 22 1 PM ET N.Y. Giants at Cleveland NFL Network WNBC / WEWS
7:30 PM ET San Francisco at L.A. Chargers NFL Network KPIX / KABC
Mon, Aug 23 8 PM ET Jacksonville at New Orleans ESPN WFOX-TV / WVUE

How to Stream Week 2 of the NFL Preseason for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Week 2 of the NFL Preseason using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NFL Network---
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $50
Includes: NFL Network and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network and ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Drew Lock's Best Plays | Preseason Week 1 NFL Game Highlights

