How to Watch ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Have you ever wondered how the most successful brand of male strip clubs came into existence? If so, you’re in luck, because that’s the plot “Welcome to Chippendales,” the newest series coming to Hulu on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The series follows Somen “Steve” Banerjee from his humble beginnings as a convenience store clerk to the head of a multi-million dollar business empire. You can watch each episode of “Welcome to Chippendales” as it debuts this season with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Series Premiere

About ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

“Welcome to Chippendales” is more than just a drama, it’s a sprawling true-crime epic. When Somen “Steve” Banerjee leaves the convenience store he knew to pursue his dreams of starting a business, he had no idea where his journey might lead him. He soon finds success marketing sex, which is hardly revolutionary. What is revolutionary about Banerjee’s idea is that he cashes in by marketing sex to women, by creating the world’s largest male-stripping business empire.

Now that Steve has found the success he’s looking for, he’s not going to let anyone stand in his way of keeping it. Business partners may try to claim his genius for themselves, but Steve is as ruthless as he is ambitious, and no petty formalities like the law will stop him from taking his empire to the heights he imagines for it.

The series stars series Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Annaleigh Ashford, with recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, and Andrew Rannells and guest stars Nicola Peltz Beckham and Dan Stevens. The series was created by Robert Siegel, who also created the series “Pam and Tommy” for Hulu.

Can You Stream “Welcome to Chippendales’ Series Premiere For Free?

If you’re not a Hulu user already, yes! Hulu offers new customers a 30 day free trial to either tier of its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.