How to Watch ‘Welcome to Earth’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Disney’s new documentary series “Welcome to Earth” features Will Smith beyond his depth, in an exploration of a lifetime to find the Earth’s greatest wonders and mysteries. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Stream ‘Welcome to Earth’

When: Wednesday, December 8

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+

About ‘Welcome to Earth’

The original series from National Geographic follows movie icon and two-time Academy Award nominee Will Smith on an extraordinary journey around the world. Throughout the six-part limited series, expert explorers guide Will, bringing the star up close and personal with fascinating spectacles on Earth, from silent volcanoes to mystical deserts to animal swarms. With the mix of beautiful cinematography and Will’s curious excitement, the series is a thrilling ride through the planet’s most mind-blowing places.

“Welcome to Earth” is produced by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root’s Nutopia, and Westbrook Studios.

Can You Watch ‘Welcome to Earth’ on Disney+ For Free?

