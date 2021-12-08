How to Watch ‘Welcome to Earth’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
Disney’s new documentary series “Welcome to Earth” features Will Smith beyond his depth, in an exploration of a lifetime to find the Earth’s greatest wonders and mysteries. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.
How to Stream ‘Welcome to Earth’
When: Wednesday, December 8
Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+
About ‘Welcome to Earth’
The original series from National Geographic follows movie icon and two-time Academy Award nominee Will Smith on an extraordinary journey around the world. Throughout the six-part limited series, expert explorers guide Will, bringing the star up close and personal with fascinating spectacles on Earth, from silent volcanoes to mystical deserts to animal swarms. With the mix of beautiful cinematography and Will’s curious excitement, the series is a thrilling ride through the planet’s most mind-blowing places.
“Welcome to Earth” is produced by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root’s Nutopia, and Westbrook Studios.
Welcome to Earth
Will Smith whose curiosity and wonder is positively infectious—is guided by National Geographic Explorers traveling to different corners of the world to get up close and personal with the weirdest, most unusual, dangerous and thrilling spectacles of the planet.
Can You Watch ‘Welcome to Earth’ on Disney+ For Free?
While Disney+ no longer offers a free trial, if you are an Xbox Game Pass Subscriber, you can get a 1-Month Free Trial for a limited time. You can also either sign up for Disney+ for $7.99 a month, or for a better value, subscribe to the Disney Bundle for $13.99 a month.
On What Devices Can You Watch ‘Welcome to Earth’?
Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.