How to Watch Welcome to Flatch Premiere Live For Free Without Cable

“Welcome to Flatch,” the next in a long line of mockumentary-comedies, premieres on Fox this Thursday, March 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The show follows a documentary crew that sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town — their dreams, their concerns — they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. Here’s how to watch:

That’s right — the first seven episodes of “Welcome to Flatch” will be available to stream on Day 1 through Hulu, FOX NOW, and On Demand, meaning that you can binge the first half of Season 1. Granted, you’ll have to wait a little longer for the remaining seven episodes that way, but at least you’ll be able to watch more than one episode at a time if you’re enjoying the show.

By offering a simultaneous release on multiple platforms with the lure of a binge option on the streaming services, “Welcome to Flatch” is making sure it gives any early fans a huge dose of the show upfront. Many sitcoms notoriously can take a while to gather momentum; “Seinfeld” and “The Office” were both nearly canceled in their first seasons before finding an audience.

With a weekly release on Fox — and the binge option on the other platforms — the show may be able to have its cake and eat it, too, getting a jolt from the early-adopter word of mouth while continuing a slow boil among linear-only viewers. We’ll see if it pays off.

