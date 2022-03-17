 Skip to Content
Welcome to Flatch

How to Watch Welcome to Flatch Premiere Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Welcome to Flatch,” the next in a long line of mockumentary-comedies, premieres on Fox this Thursday, March 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The show follows a documentary crew that sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town — their dreams, their concerns — they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. Here’s how to watch:

How to Watch the ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Premiere Live For Free Without Cable

How to Watch the First Seven Episodes of ‘Welcome To Flatch’ On Hulu

That’s right — the first seven episodes of “Welcome to Flatch” will be available to stream on Day 1 through Hulu, FOX NOW, and On Demand, meaning that you can binge the first half of Season 1. Granted, you’ll have to wait a little longer for the remaining seven episodes that way, but at least you’ll be able to watch more than one episode at a time if you’re enjoying the show.

By offering a simultaneous release on multiple platforms with the lure of a binge option on the streaming services, “Welcome to Flatch” is making sure it gives any early fans a huge dose of the show upfront. Many sitcoms notoriously can take a while to gather momentum; “Seinfeld” and “The Office” were both nearly canceled in their first seasons before finding an audience.

With a weekly release on Fox — and the binge option on the other platforms — the show may be able to have its cake and eat it, too, getting a jolt from the early-adopter word of mouth while continuing a slow boil among linear-only viewers. We’ll see if it pays off.

How to Stream Welcome To Flatch for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Welcome To Flatch live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch the "Welcome to Flatch" Official Trailer:

