How to Watch ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Premiere

In 2020, McIlhenny and Reynolds teamed up to purchase the 5th-tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The only problem? Rob and Ryan have no experience working in soccer — or with each other.

From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community in need of positivity.

Can you watch ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 on DIRECTV STREAM.

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Premiere on Hulu.

You can watch ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Premiere with a free trial of Fubo.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Only one episode of “Welcome to Wrexham” will be released during its Season 2 premiere on Sept. 12, but each subsequent week will release two episodes at a time. While we don’t have official word about the remaining release schedule, we can guess that each week will release two episodes at a time until the finale.

If you want to watch on FX, tune in Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Episode 1: Sept. 12

Sept. 12 Episode 2: Sept. 19

Sept. 19 Episode 3: Sept. 19

Sept. 19 Episode 4: Sept. 26

Sept. 26 Episode 5: Sept. 26

What devices can you use to stream ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

You can watch Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer