How to Watch ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
The lads of Wrexham return for season 2 of “Return to Wrexham.” Watch two stories unfold — one starring famous owners Rob McIlhenny and Ryan Reynolds, and the other starring Wrexham’s actual players. The two well-known stars purchased the third-oldest soccer club in the world, intent on turning the franchise around. Find out how the Red Dragons fare this season starting this Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX or streaming on Hulu. You can watch Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu. You can also watch with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Premiere
In 2020, McIlhenny and Reynolds teamed up to purchase the 5th-tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The only problem? Rob and Ryan have no experience working in soccer — or with each other.
From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community in need of positivity.
Can you watch ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Premiere for free?
‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule
Only one episode of “Welcome to Wrexham” will be released during its Season 2 premiere on Sept. 12, but each subsequent week will release two episodes at a time. While we don’t have official word about the remaining release schedule, we can guess that each week will release two episodes at a time until the finale.
If you want to watch on FX, tune in Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.
- Episode 1: Sept. 12
- Episode 2: Sept. 19
- Episode 3: Sept. 19
- Episode 4: Sept. 26
- Episode 5: Sept. 26
What devices can you use to stream ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Premiere?
‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2September 12, 2023
Documentary series tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars (Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds) take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.