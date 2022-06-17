 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Series Finale Live On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

Matt Tamanini

After 13 years in syndication, “The Wendy Williams Show” will come to an end on Friday, June 13. The long-time radio and TV host has been absent from her show this season due to health concerns, and while she won’t be on hand for the finale, the episode will include a video montage and special tribute to her more than decade-long tenure. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Series Finale of ‘The Wendy Williams Show”

About “The Wendy Williams Show”

After premiering in 2008, “The Wendy Williams Show” has become one of the most popular staples of daytime television receiving 13 Emmy nominations during its run, including four for Williams herself in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category.

Known for its “Hot Topics” opening segment in which the host discussed celebrity news and gossip, shared her opinions on recent events, and gave advice directly to celebs, the show was a unique combination of watercooler talk, interviews, and discussions that were almost never heard on other daytime talk shows.

In recent years, Williams has had to cut back on her hosting duties due to medical difficulties including Graves’ disease and addiction issues. Throughout the final season of the show, guest hosts have sat in for her, and starting next season, Sherri Shepherd will fill the slot with the launch of “Sherri.”

How to Stream ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Finale live on in syndication using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

