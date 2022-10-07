 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Werewolf by Night’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Horror comedies aren’t what most Disney+ fans are used to when they log onto the platform, but starting Oct. 7, that’s exactly what Disney+ will be offering. The House of Mouse’s newest offering from Marvel Studios won’t have capes or Infinity Stones, but instead will feature monsters and the macabre in “Werewolf by Night.” In the finest horror movie tradition, the film will be presented black-and-white and it’s the perfect new special for Spooky Season. You can watch the MCU creature feature with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Werewolf by Night’

About ‘Werewolf by Night’

On a dark, brooding night, a mysterious cadre of monster hunters emerges from the shadows to assemble at the foreboding and sinister Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In an offputtingly strange and macabre ceremony dedicated to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic. It’s a hunt that will pit them against not only each other but ultimately will put them on a direct collision course with a dangerous monster.

Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly star in the special, directed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino. Giacchino has previously stepped behind the camera for the 2018 short film “Monster Challenge” and an episode of “Star Trek: Short Treks.” The characters’ names in the film have been left intentionally vague, so as to keep Marvel comic fans from spoiling any surprise characters or cameos that may appear in “Werewolf by Night.”

Can You Stream ‘Werewolf by Night’ For Free?

Sadly no. “Werewolf by Night” is a Disney+ exclusive, and Disney+ does not currently offer a free trial of its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Werewolf by Night’ on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Werewolf by Night' Trailer

