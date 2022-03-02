 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘West Side Story’ Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of “West Side Story” is headed to the small screen this week after its theatrical debut in December. The film is one of 10 film nominated for Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The movie musical will stream on both HBO Max and Disney+ due to a 20th Century Studios streaming agreement. You can stream “West Side Story” with a subscription to Disney+ or a subscription to HBO Max beginning Wednesday, March 2.

How to Watch “West Side Story”

About “West Side Story”

Set in New York City in 1957, the movie tells the story of Tony and Maria, who experience love at first sight at their high school dance. This is more than a story of two star-crossed lovers, though. Tony is white and Maria is Puerto Rican and their blossoming romance leads to high tension between rival gangs, the Jets and Sharks, who are both fighting to take over the streets.

“West Side Story” stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Academy Award nominee Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), EGOT winner Rita Moreno (Valentina), and Rachel Zegler (Maria).

“Something's Coming: West Side Story–A Special Edition of 20/20” is also available to stream on Disney+ now. Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story” is the second big screen adaptation of the 1957 stage musical by the same name.

West Side Story

December 8, 2021

Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.

How Much is a Disney+ Subscription?

A Disney+ subscription costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. For an even better deal, you can subscribe to the Disney bundle, which includes Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you pre-pay for an annual plan, you will save 16% and pay just $12.50 a month.

If you haven’t gotten a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu yet, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial. On the Hulu website, you can sign in and select Hulu as your TV provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device.

Watch the trailer to the Academy Award nominated "West Side Story":

