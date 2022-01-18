How to Watch Baylor vs. West Virginia Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the West Virginia Mountaineers face the #1 Baylor Bears from WVU Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Baylor Bears

When: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The West Virginia vs. Baylor game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Baylor vs. West Virginia Game Preview: No. 1 Baylor visits West Virginia following Curry's 23-point showing

Baylor Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays the No. 1 Baylor Bears after Malik Curry scored 23 points in West Virginia’s 85-59 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Mountaineers are 10-0 in home games. West Virginia is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 69.0 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Bears are 3-2 in conference matchups. Baylor has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taz Sherman averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Sean McNeil is shooting 49.1% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

James Akinjo is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.