How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Live Online on February 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the West Virginia Mountaineers face the #8 Kansas Jayhawks from WVU Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas Jayhawks

When: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The West Virginia vs. Kansas game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream West Virginia vs. Kansas on fuboTV?

You can watch the West Virginia vs. Kansas game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream West Virginia vs. Kansas on Sling TV?

You can watch the West Virginia vs. Kansas game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream West Virginia vs. Kansas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the West Virginia vs. Kansas game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream West Virginia vs. Kansas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the West Virginia vs. Kansas game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream West Virginia vs. Kansas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the West Virginia vs. Kansas game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream West Virginia vs. Kansas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the West Virginia vs. Kansas game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream West Virginia vs. Kansas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the West Virginia vs. Kansas game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Preview: West Virginia hosts No. 6 Kansas after Agbaji's 20-point performance

Kansas Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-11, 3-9 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points in Kansas’ 76-62 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Mountaineers have gone 11-3 at home. West Virginia has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Jayhawks are 10-2 in conference play. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Jayhawks won the last meeting 85-59 on Jan. 15. Jalen Wilson scored 23 points to help lead the Jayhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taz Sherman is averaging 18.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Agbaji is shooting 50.1% and averaging 19.9 points for the Jayhawks. Wilson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.