How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the West Virginia Mountaineers face the #20 Texas Longhorns from WVU Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Texas Longhorns

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The West Virginia vs. Texas game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream West Virginia vs. Texas on fuboTV?

You can watch the West Virginia vs. Texas game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream West Virginia vs. Texas on Sling TV?

You can watch the West Virginia vs. Texas game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream West Virginia vs. Texas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the West Virginia vs. Texas game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream West Virginia vs. Texas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the West Virginia vs. Texas game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream West Virginia vs. Texas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the West Virginia vs. Texas game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream West Virginia vs. Texas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the West Virginia vs. Texas game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream West Virginia vs. Texas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the West Virginia vs. Texas game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Texas vs. West Virginia Game Preview: No. 20 Texas plays West Virginia after Jones' 21-point game

Texas Longhorns (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Andrew Jones scored 21 points in Texas’ 75-66 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Mountaineers are 11-4 in home games. West Virginia ranks ninth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Longhorns are 9-6 against Big 12 opponents. Texas is seventh in the Big 12 with 13.3 assists per game led by Marcus Carr averaging 3.4.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Longhorns won the last meeting 74-59 on Jan. 1. Carr scored 20 points to help lead the Longhorns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taz Sherman is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Jones averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Timmy Allen is shooting 50.5% and averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.