How to Watch Towson vs. West Virginia Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the West Virginia Mountaineers face the Towson Tigers from Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Towson Tigers

When: Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the West Virginia vs. Towson game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more. But, depending on what game you want to watch, we’re going to breakdown what you can and cannot stream with a subscription to ESPN+.

Towson vs. West Virginia Game Preview: West Virginia looking for first win, hosts FCS Towson

Towson (2-0) at West Virginia (0-2), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: West Virginia leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

West Virginia is trying to avoid its first 0-3 start since 1979 and desperately needs a win against a Championship Subdivision opponent. The Mountaineers fell to Kansas at home in overtime last week and surrendered two late touchdowns in falling at No. 23 Pittsburgh in the opener. Towson, which beat Bucknell and Morgan State this season, does have a win over an FBS opponent, against Connecticut in 2013.

KEY MATCHUP

Towson QB Tyrrell Pigrome against West Virginia’s defense. Pigrome threw for 157 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 124 yards against Morgan State. The Mountaineers have surrendered a total of 11 touchdowns on defense. They gave up 200 rushing yards to Kansas. West Virginia’s 46.5 points allowed per game ranks 125th out of 131 FBS schools.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Towson: RB Devin Matthews. Towson’s leading scorer from a year ago is averaging 83 rushing yards and 4.5 yards per carry.

West Virginia: RB CJ Donaldson. The 240-pound freshman was held to 48 yards on 13 carries against Kansas after rushing for 125 yards in his college debut a week earlier.

FACTS & FIGURES

Pigrome, who started playing in the 2016 season, is at his fourth school. He previously played at Maryland and Western Kentucky, then transferred to Mississippi in 2021 but did not see action … West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels has thrown interceptions that were returned for touchdowns in each of the first two games. … West Virginia will induct three former players into its Hall of Fame on Saturday: quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey. They were members of the 2011 team that beat Clemson 70-33 in the Orange Bowl and all three set multiple school offensive records in 2012.