How to Stream Western Kentucky at Louisville: Live Stream ACC Network on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Android

On Saturday, September 12th, at 8:00 PM ET, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers face the Louisville Cardinals from Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, KY. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Louisville Cardinals

When: Saturday, September 12th @ 8:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $55 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

After a 8-5 season last year, Louisville is tending in the right direction after a disappointing 2-10 record the year prior. Most of their improvement has come on the offensive side of the ball with receivers Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick.

Western Kentucky will try to shut them down with of the best pass defenses in C-USA and C-USA Defensive Player of the Year DeAngelo Malone putting pressure on the QB.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.