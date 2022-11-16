How to Watch ‘Where is Private Dulaney?’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The newest gripping true crime docu-series from ABC News is coming to Hulu on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “Where is Private Dulaney?” follows the story of Leroy Dulaney, a Marine who disappeared from his base in 1979. Dulaney’s mother never gave up on finding out what happened to him, and her search led her in some truly disturbing directions. Is there more to be uncovered in Private Dulaney’s mysterious disappearance? Find out by watching “Where is Private Dulaney?” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Where is Private Dulaney?’

About ‘Where is Private Dulaney?’

In 1979, Private Leroy Dulaney vanished from his post at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. His mother, Carol Dulaney, took matters into her own hands and began an investigation to find out what really happened to Leroy. The three-episode series documents Carol’s quest for the truth, which led her to uncover a world of drugs, rumored satanic cults and a possible serial killer. The docu-series features first-hand accounts from Carol, her sons, Leroy’s wife Brenda, and an interview from prison with Leroy’s convicted killer.

“Where is Private Dulaney?” joins an impressive fall lineup by ABC News Studios on Hulu, which includes the second season of the popular series “Wild Crime” that follows notable crimes committed in America’s most majestic wilderness, the timely docu-series “Power Trip” with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, and the immersive and story-driven reporting of the news magazine “IMPACT x Nightline.”

Can You Stream ‘Where is Private Dulaney?’ For Free?

If you haven’t subscribed to Hulu yet, yes! Hulu offers new customers a 30 day free trial to either of its subscription plans to new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Where is Private Dulaney?’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.