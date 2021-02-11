How to Watch Whitney & Brandy in ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’

Get your tiaras and glass slippers ready! The beloved “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” drops on Disney+ on Friday, February 12. The 1997 musical stars R&B singer Brandy and the iconic Whitney Houston in a retelling of the classic fairy tale. “Cinderella” originally premiered as part of “The Wonderful World of Disney,” an anthology series that aired popular stories from the company’s past.

How to Watch Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

When: February 12

Stream: Disney+

Price: Included in your Disney+ subscription

When Will Cinderella Be Included with Disney+?

Disney announced that Cinderella would be available to all Disney+ subscribers on February 12th.

On What Devices Can I Stream Cinderella?

You can stream Cinderella on a wide variety of streaming players, smart TVs, gaming consoles, mobile devices, and tablets such as Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, VIZIO Smart TVs, LG Smart TV, and more.

Can I Watch Cinderella Offline?

Just like the rest of the Disney+ catalog, you can download and stream Cinderella on all your linked devices.

About Cinderella

The production retells the story of Cinderella, a young woman treated awfully by her stepmother and stepsisters. Cinderella meets a mysterious man who is also dissatisfied with his home life. The two bond but go their separate ways. The man later turns out to be a prince, and he’s forced to host a royal ball and to find a bride. Cinderella, with the help of her Fairy Godmother, looks to meet the Prince at the ball and live happily ever after as husband and wife.

Brandy stars as Cinderella, Whitney Houston is her the Fairy Godmother, Whoopi Goldberg is Queen Constantina, and Victor Garber is King Maximillian.