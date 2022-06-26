How to Watch ‘Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell” gives viewers a closer look at the socialite’s life and how she was eventually convicted of sex trafficking crimes. The first episode in the all-new docuseries premieres on Starz on Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The remaining two parts will premiere over the next couple of weeks on Sunday, July 3, and Sunday, July 10. You can watch it live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?’ Premiere

When: Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. TV: Starz

About ‘Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?’

Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of publisher Robert Maxwell; she was born into both power and money. Now, her life looks much different as she’s been convicted of sex abuse crimes after years of being linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019.

“Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?” gives insight into who she really was — and is today — through a series of never-before-seen interviews from her friends, rivals and victims. The docuseries also includes details of her trial in court proceedings and news reports. Viewers will learn about her upbringing in London, her socialite status, and how she got to this point.

Executive producer Dorothy Byrne said, “We have grown used to stories of men preying on young women. The story of Ghislaine Maxwell shocks and fascinates because she was a woman who preyed on young women. She used the fact that she was a middle-aged woman with a cut-glass English accent to lure vulnerable young women.”

Maxwell’s sentencing date is June 28 just two days after the series premieres on Starz.

