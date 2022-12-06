How to Watch ‘Who Killed Jenni Rivera?’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
The mystery of award-winning Latin superstar Jenni Rivera’s death is still unsolved. A decade after this tragic loss, Peacock is honoring her successful career while also questioning the circumstances surrounding her sudden passing. “Who Killed Jenni Rivera?” features a total of three 60-minute episodes, which all drop simultaneously. You can check out the new Peacock Originals docuseries starting on Tuesday, Dec. 6. It’s available to stream with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch ‘Who Killed Jenni Rivera?’
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 6
- TV: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Who Killed Jenni Rivera’
“Who Killed Jenni Rivera?” explores the known details of her death, while addressing the unanswered questions, with the help of interviews and intimate footage. Since Rivera died in a tragic plane accident on Dec. 9, 2012, outside Monterrey, Mexico, very little information has been discovered. Unfortunately, there is not much known about her death at 43 and what caused the plane to crash.
Shortly after her unexpected death, conspiracies went rampant online, prompting even more speculation about the incident. Some believe that the cartel could have been involved. Others have questioned Rivera’s ID being discovered, while the plane’s black box was missing. The trailer teases that some of the conspiracy theories will be explored while paying tribute to the talented performer.
Can You Stream ‘Who Killed Jenni Rivera’ For Free?
Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free trial. To watch “Who Killed Jenni Rivera” and other Peacock original series, you will have to sign up for a paid subscription.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Who Killed Jenni Rivera’ on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
