How to Watch ‘Who Killed Robert Wone?’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

In Peacock’s newest docuseries “Who Killed Robert Wone?,” the streamer recounts the 2006 murder of the titular young attorney who was found mysteriously stabbed to death at a friend’s home in Washington, D.C. The three housemates are all suspects and were charged by police, just not with murder. As the three try to clear their names, those close to Robert seek the truth and try to heal from unimaginable loss. The two-part series premieres on March 7. You can watch Who Killed Robert Wone? with a subscription to Peacock .

About ‘Who Killed Robert Wone?’ Premiere

The true crime documentary examines the murder of Robert Wone. On Aug. 2, 2006, Victor Zaborsky calls 911 to report an intruder stabbing a friend at the D.C. home he shares with Joe Price and Dylan Ward. When first responders arrive Wone was already dead in the guest room. With little blood at the scene and no signs of struggle or robbery, suspicions heighten after police interview the three housemates.

Believing the men know more than they are revealing, the investigation soon uncovers more questions than answers. Unthinkable twists and turns surface, leaving friends questioning how well they knew the three men and police struggling to nail down answers.

Ultimately, prosecutors bring an unusual set of charges against the three residents — but not for murder. As Price, Zaborsky and Ward maintain their innocence and fight to clear their names, those close to Robert seek the truth and try to heal from unimaginable loss.

